"Dame Time" over? Lillard requests trade out of Portland

PORTLAND, Ore-- At 8:58 Saturday morning, every Blazers fan's nightmare became a reality.
Damian Lillard has requested to be traded out of Portland.
The news first broke over Twitter where ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, reported that sources with Romona Shelburne had informed her that Lillard had requested a trade and that the franchise was willing to accommodate him.
ESPN Sources with @RamonaShelburne: Portland G Damian Lillard has requested a trade and the franchise is expected to work to accommodate him. pic.twitter.com/Qhrdj70sFX— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023
"We have been clear that we want Dame here but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else," said Blazers General Manager Joe Cronin. "What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”
The Heat, Clippers and 76ers are three teams that allegedly have interest in the 11-year veteran, according to sources with ESPN.
The Blazers are looking for young players and draft assets in return for trading their star-point guard.