Dan Lanning condemns anti-Mormon chants at Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning condemned explicit chants, made by Oregon students, toward the Mormon community during a press conference on Monday. The chants happened during Oregon's game with BYU on Saturday.
"Obviously like many of you, I was very frustrated and disgusted to hear some of the things that were said during the game," said Lanning. "I got the opportunity to reach out to coach Kalani [Sitake]. I know our athletic director Rob reached out their AD Tom [Holmoe], there at BYU, just to express our frustration and apologize for the behavior of few that really puts a cloud over a great group and fun situation for our players and fans on Saturday. That being said, there is no room for that in our stadium. Anyone who is going to partake in that doesn't need to be in our stadium."