...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

In Eugene and Springfield, air quality of unhealthy for sensitive
groups is expected in the mornings with improved air quality each
afternoon.

In Oakridge, air quality is likely to worsen to hazardous on the
Air Quality Index.

Young children, older adults, and people with heart or lung problems
are especially vulnerable. With school back in session, it is
important to consider public health guidance for school outdoor
activities when scheduling time outdoors for children.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
211info.org

Dan Lanning condemns anti-Mormon chants at Autzen Stadium

  Updated
  • 0

Dan Lanning condemns anti-Mormon chants at Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning condemned explicit chants, made by Oregon students, toward the Mormon community during a press conference on Monday. The chants happened during Oregon's game with BYU on Saturday. 

"Obviously like many of you, I was very frustrated and disgusted to hear some of the things that were said during the game," said Lanning. "I got the opportunity to reach out to coach Kalani [Sitake]. I know our athletic director Rob reached out their AD Tom [Holmoe], there at BYU, just to express our frustration and apologize for the behavior of few that really puts a cloud over a great group and fun situation for our players and fans on Saturday. That being said, there is no room for that in our stadium. Anyone who is going to partake in that doesn't need to be in our stadium."

