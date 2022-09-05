Dan Lanning reflects on loss to Georgia, previews Eastern Washington

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon head coach Dan Lanning says the Ducks had a good response in practice following Saturday's 49-3 loss to Georgia.
Lanning said the defeat to the Bulldogs came down to three things.
"We said game one was going to be decided based on takeaways, penalties and tackling," Lanning said. "I think if you look at that game we had two takeaways. I think we were more penalized. I know we missed more tackles. We missed more tackles and we didn't break tackles as much on the other side of that ball. That's the result of that game. There's certainly a lot of other things that we could do better. A communication piece for us as an entire organization can certainly be improved."
Lanning also said defensive lineman Popo Aumavae will be out the rest of the season due to a foot injury.
The Ducks will take on Eastern Washington at 5 p.m. Saturday at Autzen Stadium.