Ducks Baseball lose for first time in 2023

EUGENE – Oregon gave up a pair of UC Santa Barbara home runs that accounted for all of the Gauchos’ runs in a 6-2 nonconference loss at PK Park on Friday afternoon.
“They pitched better than us and they hit it the clutch better than us, and that was the difference in the game today," Head Coach Mark Wasikowski said.
The Ducks (4-1) cut the lead in half in the fifth. After reaching on a fielder’s choice, Rikuu Nishida stole his second base of the day to set the table for Drew Cowley who responded with a line-drive base hit to left field scoring Nishida.
The Ducks and Gauchos wrap up the three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday.
First pitch of game one is scheduled for 11:05 AM.