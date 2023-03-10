Ducks Baseball open PAC-12 Play with a win over UCLA

EUGENE – Owen Diodati and Jacob Walsh hit two-run home runs, five Oregon pitchers combined to hold UCLA to four hits while striking out 15 Bruins in a 6-2 win.
Tanner Smith led off with a double and came around to score on a pair of groundouts giving Oregon a 1-0 lead. The Ducks built on the lead in the second innings scoring a pair of runs. After Colby Shade reached on a hit-by-pitch, Owen Diodati drilled an opposite-field home run give Oregon a 3-0 lead.
Jace Stoffal struck out a career-high nine batters, including a stretch of six straight batters over the first two innings after he walked the leadoff batter.
“We pitched well and played clean baseball," said Head Coach Mark Wasikowski. "I thought we played a well rounded game and we played good defense. Timely hitting, we moved the ball around the field. The first run was just really good situational hitting and then we had a couple of big swings. The swings off that guy, probably the most impressive thing, were the best swings to the middle and opposite field. That was something that I know was a point of emphasis going into the week with (Hitting) Coach (Jack) Marder and the offensive coaches. The guys bought in and they did a nice job of that today.”
Game two of the series between Oregon and UCLA is set for 2:05 on Saturday, March 11.