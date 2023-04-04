Ducks Baseball wins 10th straight, defeats Portland

EUGENE- Oregon racked up nine runs on 10 hits on Tuesday en route to a 9-1 victory over Portland. The win gives Oregon its 19th on the season and 10th in a row.
Rikuu Nishida, Tanner Smith and Bennett Thompson each had two hits on the day. Nishida had one RBI while Smith and Thompson each had two.
Sabin Ceballos hit his sixth home run of the season; a three-run shot in the bottom of the first inning.
Jackson Pace started for Oregon, Pace threw 3.1 innings allowing three hits and one strikeout.
Next up for the Ducks is a three-game series against Oregon State starting on Thursday.
First pitch from PK Park is set for 7.