Ducks' bench lifts Oregon over San Diego in WNIT Super 16

EUGENE, Ore--- An explosion of three-point shots and 36 bench points led the Ducks to an 81-61 win over San Diego, on Thursday, at Matthew Knight Arena. The win advances Oregon to the "Great 8" round of the WNIT.
Oregon's Ahlise Hurst gave the Ducks 23 points off the bench. Hurst went 6-13 from the three-point line and added three rebounds.
As a team, Oregon went 14-32 from downtown. That is compared to San Diego's 3-13 from behind the three-point line.
Oregon awaits the winner of Washington vs Kansas State. That game will be played on Friday.
The location of Oregon's next game is also to be determined.