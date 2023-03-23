 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

Ducks' bench lifts Oregon over San Diego in WNIT Super 16

  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- An explosion of three-point shots and 36 bench points led the Ducks to an 81-61 win over San Diego, on Thursday, at Matthew Knight Arena. The win advances Oregon to the "Great 8" round of the WNIT. 

Oregon's Ahlise Hurst gave the Ducks 23 points off the bench. Hurst went 6-13 from the three-point line and added three rebounds. 

As a team, Oregon went 14-32 from downtown. That is compared to San Diego's 3-13 from behind the three-point line. 

Oregon awaits the winner of Washington vs Kansas State. That game will be played on Friday. 

The location of Oregon's next game is also to be determined. 

Recommended for you