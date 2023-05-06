Ducks bounce back, even up series with USC

LOS ANGELES, CA- A four-run seventh inning was helped the Oregon Ducks defeat the USC Trojans 7-5 to set up a rubber match on Sunday.
Sabin Ceballos started the scoring with a homerun.
Drew Cowley and Tanner Smith each had a double in the seventh inning, scoring two runs.
Cowley finished the game going 2-for-5 with three RBI's.
Logan Mercado started pitching 5.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits with four strikeouts.
Oregon and USC will play for the series on Sunday.
First pitch is set for noon.