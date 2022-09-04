 Skip to main content
Ducks can't complete comeback vs. Boise State

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon soccer's second-half efforts fell short in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boise State.

The Broncos scored a par of first-half goals and the Ducks couldn't recover .

Oregon cut it to a one-score game after a Jordan Snyder goal in the 63rd minute.

The Broncos responded with a goal in the 78th minute by Kenzie MacMillan.

The Ducks outshot Boise State 19-9 and had a 12-1 corner kick advantage in the losing effort.

With the loss Oregon falls to 1-1-3.

The Ducks will host Santa Clara at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pape Field.

