Ducks can't complete comeback vs. Boise State

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon soccer's second-half efforts fell short in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boise State.
The Broncos scored a par of first-half goals and the Ducks couldn't recover .
Oregon cut it to a one-score game after a Jordan Snyder goal in the 63rd minute.
The Broncos responded with a goal in the 78th minute by Kenzie MacMillan.
The Ducks outshot Boise State 19-9 and had a 12-1 corner kick advantage in the losing effort.
With the loss Oregon falls to 1-1-3.
The Ducks will host Santa Clara at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pape Field.