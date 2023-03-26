Ducks complete the sweep over Northwestern State

EUGENE – Tanner Smith homered for the fifth straight game, an Oregon program record, and three Ducks’ pitchers combined on a two hitter to give Oregon a 5-0 win over Northwestern State.
“It was a challenge obviously, they had their best bullpen guys and their best returning starter from last year they are throwing in game four," said Head Coach Mark Wasikowski. "We knew going into it that it was going to be a hard game and it was. The guy was really good on the mound to start and then it was pretty obvious each pitcher that they threw had very very good arms and for us to come out on top and throw a shutout right there was fantastic.”
Matthew Grabmann, Matt Dallas and Josh Mollerus held NSU (13-11) allowed just five base runners in the game with two reaching on hits, a pair on hit-by-pitches and one on an intentional walk.
Rikuu Nishida reached on a fielding error to lead off the inning, moved to second on a Colby Shade sacrifice bunt and third on a Drew Cowley ground out before scoring on a passed ball.
Oregon returns to Pac-12 play with a three-game series at Arizona starting on Friday.