Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
4 to 6 ft at 13 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

Oregon Generic

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41.

Bo Nix led a 69-yard offensive drive to take the lead with 1:21 left in the game. Nix connected on a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to give Oregon a 37-34 lead. 

On the ensuing drive, Mase Funa intercepted Cam Ward and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. 

Nix finished 33-44 for 428 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It was a career high in passing yards for Nix. 

Washington State freshman Cam Ward threw 37-48 for 375 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. 

Full post-game coverage and highlights will be on College GameNight at 8:00 p.m.

