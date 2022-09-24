Ducks complete thrilling comeback to beat Washington State

PULLMAN, Was--- The No. 15 Oregon Ducks didn't put their heads down when they found themselves trailing Washington State, 34-22, with 6:42 left in the game. Instead, Oregon rocketed off 22 points and completed a thrilling comeback. The Ducks would eventually win the game, 44-41.
Bo Nix led a 69-yard offensive drive to take the lead with 1:21 left in the game. Nix connected on a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to give Oregon a 37-34 lead.
On the ensuing drive, Mase Funa intercepted Cam Ward and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Nix finished 33-44 for 428 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. It was a career high in passing yards for Nix.
Washington State freshman Cam Ward threw 37-48 for 375 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Full post-game coverage and highlights will be on College GameNight at 8:00 p.m.