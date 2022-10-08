 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Wednesday
October 12th.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to between 1/4 to 1 NM.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.



Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

Oregon Generic

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play. 

Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three. 

Noah Whittington led Oregon in rushing with 92 yards on eight carries. He also ran in one touchdown. 

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura finished 24-42 for 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 

The Ducks are due to play No. 18 UCLA next. UCLA will likely be ranked higher than No. 18. Oregon will likely be ranked higher than No. 12. UCLA defeated No. 11 Utah earlier on Saturday. Both teams have a bye week before the game. 

Oregon and UCLA will play at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October 22. A time for kickoff is still to be determined.

