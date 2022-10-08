Ducks dominate Arizona in the desert

TUCSON, Ariz--- The Ducks went to the desert on Saturday and took care of business. No. 12 Oregon beat Arizona, 49-22, and improved to 5-1 and 3-1 in Pac 12 play.
Oregon was once again led by quarterback Bo Nix. Nix finished 20-25 for 265 yards. He didn't throw any passing touchdowns, but rushed for three.
Noah Whittington led Oregon in rushing with 92 yards on eight carries. He also ran in one touchdown.
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura finished 24-42 for 241 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Ducks are due to play No. 18 UCLA next. UCLA will likely be ranked higher than No. 18. Oregon will likely be ranked higher than No. 12. UCLA defeated No. 11 Utah earlier on Saturday. Both teams have a bye week before the game.
Oregon and UCLA will play at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, October 22. A time for kickoff is still to be determined.