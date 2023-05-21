Ducks dominate Arkansas, move to Super Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, AR- No winner take all game required, Oregon run-ruled Arkansas 14-4 after five innings to advance to the Super Regionals.
Oregon defeated Arkansas for the second day in a row.
The Ducks used a nine-run fifth inning to end it on a walk-off grand slam by Ariel Carlson.
"It's a surreal feeling," said Carlson. "I grew up watching Oregon softball, I grew up watching coach Nikki Ragin play all of my favorite players and it was a dream to be able to come here. And then I just wanted to be able to do it for the girls after me, and then for my girls that I'm playing around every single day. So it's one of the best feelings I've ever had."
"We had a promise at that time to each other that, this was happening for a reason and that this is what's going to drive us to next year and what we're going to do," Head Coach Melyssa Lombardi. "So, standing on that field and not getting what we wanted, but then to hear our name called (in the Fayetteville Regional on selection day) and for us to come back here, it was a part of our journey and we accepted it. I can't say enough, how proud I am of our team."
The Ducks advance to the Stillwater Super Regional against sixth-seeded Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State defeated Oregon 3-0 back in February.