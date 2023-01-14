Ducks Dominate No.9 Arizona 87-68

EUGENE, Ore. – Two days after losing by 17 to Arizona State, The Oregon Ducks (10-8) bounced back in a big way beating No.9 Arizona (15-3) 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena.
Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring with 27 points thanks in large part to 6-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line. N'Faly Dante recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
"Just a different ball club, you know we were bad the other night and we were good tonight," said Head Coach Dana Altman. "Great to see them respond like that, but consistency, maturity, toughness what are we going to do Wednesday against Cal, traditionally a tough place for us to play or Stanford which is a tough place for us to play."
Oregon is back on the court on Wednesday, January 18 against Cal.