Ducks Dominate No.9 Arizona 87-68

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&