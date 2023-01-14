 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Ducks Dominate No.9 Arizona 87-68

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks fall to Utah in Pac-12 Championship 38-10

EUGENE, Ore. – Two days after losing by 17 to Arizona State, The Oregon Ducks (10-8) bounced back in a big way beating No.9 Arizona (15-3) 87-68 at Matthew Knight Arena.

Jermaine Couisnard led the Ducks in scoring with 27 points thanks in large part to 6-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point line. N'Faly Dante recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds.

"Just a different ball club, you know we were bad the other night and we were good tonight," said Head Coach Dana Altman. "Great to see them respond like that, but consistency, maturity, toughness what are we going to do Wednesday against Cal, traditionally a tough place for us to play or Stanford which is a tough place for us to play."

Oregon is back on the court on Wednesday, January 18 against Cal.

