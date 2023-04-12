Ducks dominate San Francisco, 16-6

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Baseball used a 16-6 win over San Francisco, on Wednesday, to complete the mid-week sweep.
Oregon (22-6, 7-5 Pac 12) beat San Francisco (13-15, 4-8 WCC), on Tuesday.
Turner Spoljaric started on the mound for Oregon. Spoljaric pitched four innings, allowing four runs off five hits. Three of those runs were earned.
Oregon's Austin Anderson earned the win after managing two innings. Anderson had four strikeouts and improved to 3-0 on the season.
Up next, Oregon turns its attention to No. 7 Stanford. The Ducks will host Stanford for a three-game series starting Friday. The first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.