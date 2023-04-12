 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 29 to 34 with light winds will result in
frost formation. Least threat of frost will be across the inner
Portland and Vancouver urban areas.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear to briefly reach
freezing close to sunrise, however, they will stay below 35
degrees for several hours. Areas shaded from early morning sun
will be slower to warm up.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Ducks dominate San Francisco, 16-6

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Baseball used a 16-6 win over San Francisco, on Wednesday, to complete the mid-week sweep. 

Oregon (22-6, 7-5 Pac 12) beat San Francisco (13-15, 4-8 WCC), on Tuesday. 

Turner Spoljaric started on the mound for Oregon. Spoljaric pitched four innings, allowing four runs off five hits. Three of those runs were earned. 

Oregon's Austin Anderson earned the win after managing two innings. Anderson had four strikeouts and improved to 3-0 on the season. 

Up next, Oregon turns its attention to No. 7 Stanford. The Ducks will host Stanford for a three-game series starting Friday. The first pitch is set for 5:05 p.m.

