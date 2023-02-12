Ducks drop fifth straight, UCLA defeats Oregon

LOS ANGELES, CA — Oregon fought back from a second-half deficit to tie Sunday's matinee at No. 18 UCLA late in the fourth quarter, but the Bruins pulled away to win 67-57.
"They made some baskets late, executed pretty well — better than we did," UO coach Kelly Graves said. "But I was proud of our effort. We bounced back. There's no quit in this team. I know a lot of people are disappointed; nobody is more disappointed than our players and our coaches. We get that. But at the same time, it's a process. We've gotta continue to grind and figure out a way to scratch out a win here."
Rogers led Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten scored 13 apiece. Phillipina Kyei added eight points and 13 rebounds, while the rest of the team combined for just four points.
"We withstood that run of theirs and got it back together. And then down the stretch they got second-chance points. We were trying to trap that little dribble handoff; they kept getting that shot there at the free-throw line. We were just late on it, and they ended up getting the shots."
The Ducks remain on the road next week against the Washington schools. First up is WSU on Friday at 7 PM.