Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 0.5
inches, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary in space and time.
Most elevations below 500 feet will see a trace of snow and up
to 0.5 inches, however, a heavier snow shower could bring over
an inch. The greatest threat of snow accumulation should end by
7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Ducks drop fifth straight, UCLA defeats Oregon

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks fall to Utah in Pac-12 Championship 38-10

LOS ANGELES, CA — Oregon fought back from a second-half deficit to tie Sunday's matinee at No. 18 UCLA late in the fourth quarter, but the Bruins pulled away to win 67-57.

"They made some baskets late, executed pretty well — better than we did," UO coach Kelly Graves said. "But I was proud of our effort. We bounced back. There's no quit in this team. I know a lot of people are disappointed; nobody is more disappointed than our players and our coaches. We get that. But at the same time, it's a process. We've gotta continue to grind and figure out a way to scratch out a win here."

Rogers led Oregon (14-11, 5-9 Pac-12) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, while Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten scored 13 apiece. Phillipina Kyei added eight points and 13 rebounds, while the rest of the team combined for just four points.

"We withstood that run of theirs and got it back together. And then down the stretch they got second-chance points. We were trying to trap that little dribble handoff; they kept getting that shot there at the free-throw line. We were just late on it, and they ended up getting the shots."

The Ducks remain on the road next week against the Washington schools. First up is WSU on Friday at 7 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

