Ducks drop game one of Oregon/Washington State series

PULLMAN, Wash--- Oregon Baseball dropped a fourth consecutive game during a 1-7 loss to Washington State on Friday.
Oregon's Jace Stoffal pitched 3.1 innings and earned the loss for Oregon. Stoffal allowed five runs off six hits with five errors.
Washington State's Dakota Hawkins pitched 5.1 innings for the Cougars. Hawkins allowed just one run off five innings. Hawkins registered 10 strikeouts and improved to 2-2 on the season.
Oregon falls to 9-7 and 1-3 in Pac 12 play.
Up next, Washington State and Oregon will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:05 p.m.