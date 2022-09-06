Ducks drop out of Top 25

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon dropped out of this week's AP Poll following the 49-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia on Saturday.
Oregon is now No. 26 overall, receiving 131 votes.
The full AP Poll can be found below.
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Texas A&M
7. Oklahoma
8. Notre Dame
9. Baylor
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Florida
13. Utah
14. Michigan
15. Miami
16. Arkansas
17. Pittsburgh
18. NC State
19. Wisconsin
20. Kentucky
21. BYU
22. Ole Miss
23. Wake Forest
24. Tennessee
25. Houston