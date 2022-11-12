 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense
fog.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will primarily occur in the valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Cyclists and pedestrians should wear bright
or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by
others.

&&

Ducks drop rivalry at Autzen, fall out of playoff talks

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

EUGENE, Ore--- The No. 6 Ducks will likely not participate in the 2022 College Football Playoff after dropping a rivalry game with No. 25 Washington, 37-34, at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. 

Oregon was clinging to life in the final seconds of the game, trailing 37-34, when Troy Franklin caught a pass along the sideline. The reception would have put Oregon in field goal range for a chance to tie but an illegal touching call pushed the Ducks back out of range. A last-second Bo Nix throw was short. The Ducks drop their first conference game of the season with the loss. 

Oregon's defense struggled to defend the pass. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. finished 26-35 for 408 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. 

Oregon QB Bo Nix was 19-27 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. 

Up next, Oregon will play Utah at Autzen Stadium. That game will be on Saturday, November 19. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

