Ducks drop rivalry at Autzen, fall out of playoff talks

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog will primarily occur in the valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Cyclists and pedestrians should wear bright or reflective clothing to increase the chances of being seen by others. &&