Ducks earn first round bye in PAC-12 tournament with win over Stanford

EUGENE — Oregon closed out the regular season with a strong 73-68 performance against Stanford on Senior Night.
“We’ve got a little momentum. Guys understand that defensively, we’ve got to play our tails off, because offensively, we’ve been inconsistent and turnover have hurt us," Said Head Coach Dana Altman. "We’ve had 18 wins and in all 18 wins, we’ve held our opponent under 70 points. If we’re going to have a chance, it starts with the defense.”
N'Faly Dante’s five blocks tied his career-best, adding 15 points (7-9 FG) and 12 rebounds. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 14 points, Will Richardson added 10 points with six assists.
Oregon awaits their opponent in the Pac-12 Tournament, a matchup with the winner of the five vs. 12 matchup. The Ducks first round game will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.