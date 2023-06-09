Ducks erase 8-0 deficit to beat Oral Roberts, 9-8, in historic Super Regional comeback

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon baseball squad erased an eight-run deficit to beat Oral Roberts, 9-8, in game one the Eugene Super Regional on Friday. With the win, Oregon takes a 1-0 lead in the series.
The comeback at PK Park was one of the most improbable in the history of college baseball. Before Friday, teams down 0-8 in Super Regionals were 0-96. Oregon is the first team in Super Regional history to erase a 0-8 deficit.
Comeback complete!!#RoadToOmaha x @OregonBaseball pic.twitter.com/ewAZ1065Pj— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 10, 2023
The Ducks and Golden Eagles entered the 3rd inning scoreless. Oral Roberts, on a 21-game win streak entering Friday, would score eight runs in the inning.
The scoring stretch would start with a Justin Quinn RBI-ground out. The Golden Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the top of the 3rd.
Moments later, Matt Hogan hit a three-shot homer to right field. The home run gave the Golden Eagles a 4-0 lead.
It continued to snowball on the Ducks as Mac McCroskey scored on a Dylan McShane wild pitch. The Golden Eagles quickly took a 5-0 lead.
Oral Roberts topped off the top of the 3rd with a 3-RBI single from Jake McMurray. Oral Roberts took an 8-0 lead with the hit.
The Ducks went right to work in the home side of the 3rd. Jacob Walsh hit a solo homer to left-center.
The next batter, Medford native Bennett Thompson, hit a solo home run to left as well. Oregon cut the deficit to 2-8 by the end of the 3rd inning.
In the bottom of the 4th, Thompson came up again but with two runners on. Thompson hit a three-run homer to nearly the exact same spot as his first. Oregon cut the deficit to 5-8 by the end of the 4th.
In the bottom of the 6th, Drew Smith helped the Ducks with a solo homer to left field.
Oregon entered the bottom of the 7th still in a two-run hole. While down 8-6, Drew Cowley singled to right to bring in Rikuu Nishida. Then, Tanner Smith singled to right to bring an unearned run from Bryce Boettcher. Oregon completed the comeback, making it an 8-8 game at the end of the 7th.
Oregon entered the bottom of the 9th still tied. Cowley hit a walk-off single to right, scoring Nishida. Oregon won the game, 9-8, taking a 1-0 series lead.
Oregon will play Oral Roberts in game two on Saturday. With one more win, Oregon would clinch a berth the College World Series. Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.
You can watch full highlights of the historic comeback in the video above.