Ducks Fall to Stanford in Quarterfinals of the PAC-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV- Despite 28 points from Te-Hina Paopao, the Oregon Ducks could not comeback from an early deficit. Top-seed Stanford advances to the semifinals with a 76-65 victory.
Stanford outrebounded Oregon 56-39.
The Ducks fell behind 16-9 after the first quarter. They trailed by 13 at halftime.
Oregon cut the Cardinal led to six points in the third, but Stanford answered with seven straight points.
Endyia Rogers finished with 15 points behind 6-for-26 shooting from the field, including 1-8 from behind the three-point line.
Chance Gray added nine points.
Cameron Brink led Stanford with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
The Ducks now have a 17-14 record and will await their fate for a postseason tournament bid.
The NCAA bracket will be revealed at 5 PM Sunday, March 12 on ESPN.