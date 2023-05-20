Ducks finish regular season with a victory at Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT- Oregon wrapped up its regular season with a 15-3 victory for the series win against Utah.
The Ducks (33-20, 16-14 Pac-12) jumped out to an early lead and never looked back after plating six runs through the first three innings and topping off the performance with a six-run seventh inning.
The Ducks await their destiny for the Pac-12 Tournament with the final results of regular-season action in conference play.
Oregon will be the fifth seed with a win by USC and a loss by Arizona State. The Ducks will be the sixth seed with victories by both the Trojans and the Sun Devils or a win from ASU and a loss by USC.