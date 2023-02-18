Ducks losing streak reaches six, Washington State defeats Oregon

PULLMAN, Wash. — Oregon’s losing skid hit six games Friday night, as Washington State handed the Ducks a 64-57 loss.
“Obviously in the first half the turnovers [hurt], we did a little bit better in that area in the second half, but they outscored us by 10 in the turnovers and that’s the final score,” said head coach Kelly Graves. “We had been taking care of the ball a little bit better but it bit us tonight. “I thought defensively we played well enough to have won the game. Our offense is just really struggling. The thing that first jumped out at me when I looked at the stats were the six assists. That’s just not the way we play. We got bumped off our screens all night long, they were really physical. We didn’t make a lot of shots around the rim and it was a tough night offensively, for sure.”
Freshman Chance Gray led the Ducks with 18 points. Endyia Rogers scored 17 and Grace VanSlooten finished with 11 points.
Rogers went over 100 rebounds for the season and became just the fourth Duck since at least the 1999-2000 season to record 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a season.
“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve kind of had our way with the conference for a while and people are paying us back, not showing us any mercy and we have not responded as well as we need to. I believe in the kids and we’re going to keep trying to find a way to make it happen. That’s all we can do, just got to pick up the pieces and move on.”
The Ducks travel to Seattle to face Washington Sunday at 1PM.