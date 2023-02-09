Ducks rout USC, 78-60

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Seas 12 to 16 ft at 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. A few gusts to 35 kt north of Cape Falcon until midnight. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&