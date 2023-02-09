 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Seas 12 to 16 ft at 16 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt. A few gusts to 35 kt north of Cape
Falcon until midnight.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Ducks rout USC, 78-60

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon Ducks showed serious signs of life during a 78-60 rout of USC at Matthew Knight Arena, on Thursday. 

Oregon (15-10, 9-5 PAC 12) went 28-52 from the field and 6-18 from downtown. USC (17-7, 9-4 PAC 12) went 23-56 from the field and 4-16 from the three-point line. 

The Ducks were led by N'Faly Dante who finished with 17 points and five rebounds. 

USC was led by Boogie Ellis who finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists. 

Up next for Oregon, the Ducks will play No. 7 UCLA. Saturday's tip is set for 7:00 p.m.

