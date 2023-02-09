Ducks rout USC, 78-60

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon Ducks showed serious signs of life during a 78-60 rout of USC at Matthew Knight Arena, on Thursday.
Oregon (15-10, 9-5 PAC 12) went 28-52 from the field and 6-18 from downtown. USC (17-7, 9-4 PAC 12) went 23-56 from the field and 4-16 from the three-point line.
The Ducks were led by N'Faly Dante who finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
USC was led by Boogie Ellis who finished with 19 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Up next for Oregon, the Ducks will play No. 7 UCLA. Saturday's tip is set for 7:00 p.m.