Ducks season ends in WNIT, Washington defeats Oregon

  • Updated
SEATTLE, WA — Oregon’s postseason run came to an end in the WNIT Great 8 Sunday, as Washington earned a 63-59 victory.

Te-Hina Paopao led the Ducks with 14 points while Taya Hanson added a dozen off the bench behind 4-of-7 3-point shooting.

As a team, UO shot 35 percent from the field and 29 percent from 3-point range. The Huskies out-rebounded the Ducks, 49-34, resulting in a 42-22 edge in points in the paint.

Oregon put up 21 points in the first quarter and owned an eight-point lead after 10 minutes, as Paopao tallied seven of her 14 points in the opening stanza.

Hanson made it a one-point game in the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket, 52-51, only to see the Huskies score the next eight points.

Ducks finish their season 20-15.

