Ducks split Arizona trip, defeat Arizona State 75-70

TEMPE, AZ- Oregon bounced back after losing to Arizona on Thursday night with a come-from-behind 75-70 victory over Arizona State.
The Ducks trailed by three points at halftime but outscored the Sun Devils 48-40 in the second half to split the season series against Arizona State.
N'Faly Dante led the Ducks with 18 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15, Will Richardson was right behind with 14.
Oregon is now 14-10 on the season, 8-5 in conference play.
The Ducks are back at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday against USC.
Tip-off is set for 8 PM.