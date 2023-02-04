Ducks split Arizona trip, defeat Arizona State 75-70

 Skip to main content
...GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE LATER TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...

Low pressure strengthening along the coast near the Oregon and
California border will lift north-northeast across western Oregon
through early Sunday morning. This system appears to be developing
stronger than previously expected, and it may now have the
capability of bringing strong wind gusts to inland areas from
roughly Salem southward.

For the Willamette Valley roughly Salem southward, south to
southwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected. That said,
there is an outside chance that wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could
occur between roughly 2 AM and 10 AM Sunday morning.

Southwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph now appear likely for
the Cascades and foothills of northern Oregon and Lane County
late tonight into Sunday, with stronger gusts up to 65 mph
possible for exposed terrain. As snow levels lower to around 3000
feet, these winds would combine with heavy snow, potentially
leading to treacherous conditions today in the Cascades.

Finally, the low pressure will move east of the Cascades,
maintaining strong and gusty winds for the Cascade crest. Westerly
winds will also increase through the central Columbia Gorge and
Hood River valley Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph
possible in the central Columbia Gorge and higher portions of the
Hood River Valley.

Uncertainty is unusually high with this developing low and its
impacts, and the forecast is rapidly evolving. Stay tuned for
future updates, advisories, or warnings.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For
the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the
second Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and
northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft Advisory, from 1
PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Ducks split Arizona trip, defeat Arizona State 75-70

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks run past Washington State

TEMPE, AZ- Oregon bounced back after losing to Arizona on Thursday night with a come-from-behind 75-70 victory over Arizona State.

The Ducks trailed by three points at halftime but outscored the Sun Devils 48-40 in the second half to split the season series against Arizona State.

N'Faly Dante led the Ducks with 18 points. Keeshawn Barthelemy scored 15, Will Richardson was right behind with 14.

Oregon is now 14-10 on the season, 8-5 in conference play.

The Ducks are back at Matthew Knight Arena on Thursday against USC.

Tip-off is set for 8 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

