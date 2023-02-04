Ducks split Arizona trip, defeat Arizona State 75-70

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE LATER TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY... Low pressure strengthening along the coast near the Oregon and California border will lift north-northeast across western Oregon through early Sunday morning. This system appears to be developing stronger than previously expected, and it may now have the capability of bringing strong wind gusts to inland areas from roughly Salem southward. For the Willamette Valley roughly Salem southward, south to southwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected. That said, there is an outside chance that wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could occur between roughly 2 AM and 10 AM Sunday morning. Southwesterly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph now appear likely for the Cascades and foothills of northern Oregon and Lane County late tonight into Sunday, with stronger gusts up to 65 mph possible for exposed terrain. As snow levels lower to around 3000 feet, these winds would combine with heavy snow, potentially leading to treacherous conditions today in the Cascades. Finally, the low pressure will move east of the Cascades, maintaining strong and gusty winds for the Cascade crest. Westerly winds will also increase through the central Columbia Gorge and Hood River valley Sunday afternoon, with gusts up to 50 mph possible in the central Columbia Gorge and higher portions of the Hood River Valley. Uncertainty is unusually high with this developing low and its impacts, and the forecast is rapidly evolving. Stay tuned for future updates, advisories, or warnings.