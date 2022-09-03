Ducks stumble in Atlanta, fall to Georgia

ATLANTA, GA. -- No. 11 Oregon falls to No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bulldogs score 21 unanswered points to start the game.
Oregon's offense was stagnant throughout the contest.
Ducks quarterback Bo Nix went 21-37 for 173 yards with two interceptions.
Oregon had 313 yards as a team.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went 25-31 with 368 yards and two touchdowns
The Bulldogs tallied 571 yards of total offense.
The Ducks will host Eastern Washington in the home opener at 5:30 p.m. next Saturday.