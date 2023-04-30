Ducks win 13th in a row, sweep Cal

BERKELEY, CA- No. 14 Oregon scored six runs in the fourth inning to complete a sweep of California, 8-5 increasing the Ducks winning streak to 13 games.
With the win, the Ducks (35-11, 14-7) moved into a tie for second place in the Pac-12 with No. 10 Washington.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said shortstop Paige Sinicki, who made a trio of highlight reel plays on Sunday. “It’s just our team doing our job just really working together to get these W’s. It just feels great that we came out today with the W.”
Morgan Scott pitched into the fifth inning to win her 12th game of the season. Stevie Hansen got the final eight outs of the game to earn her first save of the season.
“Defense wins championships,” said Sinicki. “And any way we can keep the runners off the bags, it really helps us win the ball game. Just being able to make those plays out there for Stevie or any of our pitchers it feels great.”
The Ducks added two crucial insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Oregon hosts Utah next weekend in the final regular season series.