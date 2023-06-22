Chance Gray secures spot on 2023 USA Basketball AmeriCup Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo– Oregon sophomore Chance Gray has been named to USA Basketball’s 2023 Women’s AmeriCup Team, USA Basketball announced Thursday.
Gray and the rest of the team will compete at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup from July 1-9 in Leon, Mexico.
The United States will face Argentina, Brazil, Cuba and Venezuela as part of Group A. The U.S. opens pool play against Venezuela on July 1, followed by Argentina on July 2 and Brazil on July 4 with all three games tipping off at 1:40 p.m. PT. The USA closes pool play facing Cuba on July 5 at 11:10 a.m. PT.
If the USA advances, quarterfinals are scheduled for July 7 followed by semifinals on July 8 and the medal games on July 9. Game times and broadcast information will be announced later.
Gray, who is making her USA Basketball debut, earned Pac-12 All-Freshman Team and All-Defensive Team Honorable Mention in her first season with the Ducks. During her 35 games with Oregon, Gray averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 33.1 percent from three.
Gray was also voted Pac-12 Freshman of the Week on Jan. 16 after her season-high 22 points on 5-of-9 3-point shooting against Washington State. Gray finished her initial season tied for third in UO freshman history with 56 made 3-pointers.