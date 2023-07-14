Former Oregon QB Marcus Mariota gives back to Eugene community

EUGENE, Ore-- On Friday, former Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota was back in the Eugene to give back to the community that he considers a "second home."
"It's provided me so much," Mariota said. "It's given me a career. It's given me a beautiful family. The least I can do is just try to push that back into the community and make a difference."
For the last four years, Mariota, and his foundation Motiv8, have partnered with Sweet Cheeks Winery to create new wines, in which all of the proceeds get donated to local organizations.
Some of those organizations this year include Cornerstone Community Housing, HOSEA, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Emerald Valley.
"Football I think is such a short period of time in my life," Mariota said. "I think what's really cool about Motive8 is that it provides me an opportunity not only to build a legacy by to change lives for the rest of my life."
Early Friday afternoon, Mariota and the winery celebrated their 4th edition, along with the welcoming his daughter, Makaia Kei, who was born seven months ago.
"She's got daddy wrapped around his little finger," Mariota said, She's a little angel and our little blessing."
Along with the celebration, Mariota also got to meet local fans from around the community during a meet and greet opportunity.
Locals had to purchase three bottles of the Motiv8 wine to attend the event.
Since 2019, Motive8 & Sweet Checks have raised more than $100,000.