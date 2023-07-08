Lake Oswego High School senior places 7th in women's 100m, Rogers & Dunmore move on to finals

EUGENE, Ore-- Day two of the USATF Outdoor Championships may have been even more exciting than the day prior.
Filled with star-studded talent from top to bottom, fans were given a show on Friday that they won't soon forget.
In the women's 100m finals, 17-year-old Lake Oswego High School Senior Mia Brahe-Pedersen finished in seventh place in her first Outdoor Championships appearance, while Sha'Carri Richardson took home the gold in 10.82 seconds.
"Not only was is it one of the best things I've ever experienced, I think it's gonna be one of the most important things that I'll ever experience," said Pedersen. "it kind of gets me really excited for what my future could hold."
Pedersen currently holds the fastest time in the women's 100m in Oregon high school history at 11 seconds.
She was also the only Oregon representative in the women's 100m final this year as earlier in the day, during the semis, two former Oregon Ducks were unable to qualify for the final round.
Jenna Prandini was scratched from the event, before it even got started, while English Gardner's 11.42 time was not enough to push through to the finals.
"The human in me was disappointed," Gardner said. "It's another loss this year and I've got to eat that, but god is good, I'm alive and I'm still able to fight another day."
In the men's 100m semis, Oregon Duck Micah Williams was also unable to qualify for the finals later in night.
The now junior at the University of Oregon finished just three spots short of a spot in the finals, finishing with a time of 10.19 seconds.
"I've got no complaints," said Williams. "It just wasn't my day."
Over in the women's 800m semis, Raevyn Rogers was once again in cruise control. During her heat the former Duck finished second (2:00.44) which automatically qualified her for the 800m finals on Sunday.
"I've been taking pressure off myself and just not having no expectations," said Rogers. "I've been there, done that, you know, but this year I'm just trying to something different and I'm just trying to go into races and just really trust God with whatever outcome."
Two other Ducks also qualified for the next round on Friday. Makenzie Dunmore (51.51) secured her spot in the women's 400m finals by finished seventh overall in the semis, while Alaysha Johnson (12.60) took first in her heat during the women's 100m hurdles.
"The pressure is definitely off tomorrow for the semis it will just be about having a great race and putting myself inside the pack for the finals," Johnson said. "I just don't think there are three people in a line that can beat me."
Both Johnson and Dunmore will be competing once again on Saturday.
Johnson will be back on the track at 6:02 p.m., with Dunmore up next at 6:19 p.m.