Oregon BSB: Ducks hire former Major League player as new pitching coach

EUGENE, Ore-- Oregon baseball is improving its coaching depth this off-season.
On Wednesday, Oregon baseball head baseball coach Mark Wasikowski announced the hiring of former Major League player Blake Hawksworth as the team's newest pitching coach.
Hawksworth's new role in Oregon comes after spending the last 20-plus years playing and working in different roles in both professional and college baseball.
Hawksworth joins Wasikowski’s staff after working at several universities including Cal State Fullerton, Grand Canyon and UC Irvine.
“Blake is the total package in terms of what we were looking for in a pitching coach,” Wasikowski said. “He has Northwest roots which will be a huge advantage in recruiting with the connections he has established. His professional baseball experience, playing in the majors for both the Dodgers and Cardinals, will be invaluable for our program, as will his track record as a collegiate pitching coach who helped lead his team to the College World Series. His approach in player development leans heavily on technology and modern pitching training methods.”
“His experience off the field is equally as impressive,” Wasikowski added. “His knowledge as an agent in the Scott Boras agency will benefit our players immensely.”
Hawksworth played for three years in Major League Baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers. His career totals included 124 GP, eight wins, 10 loses, a 4.07 ERA and 124 strikeouts.