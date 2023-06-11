Oregon fails to reach first College World Series appearance since 1954 after loss to Oral Roberts

EUGENE, Ore– It was not the way the Oregon Ducks wanted to end their season, suffering an 11-6 loss to Oral Roberts in game three of the Eugene Super Regional on Sunday.
Oregon started off the game swinging with a three-run home run by Tanner Smith in the bottom of the first, giving the Ducks a 3-1 lead. Smith’s homer was the thirty-first of his career, which broke the program’s all-time record of 30 set by Tom Dodd (1977-79).
Oregon and Oral Roberts would go scoreless in the second, but over the next two innings it would be a different story for the Golden Eagles.
Oral Roberts would go on to score four runs taking the lead 5-3.
The Ducks would close the gap down to one in the sixth thanks to a solo shot by Sabin Ceballos, which would also set a new single-season home run record (18) for the program.
But once again pitching would get the better of Oregon. In the seventh inning, the Ducks allowed three more runs, one of which came off a wild pitch by Matt Dallas and another on a throwing error by Drew Cowley.
The Golden Eagles would also score another three runs in the ninth, thanks to two walks and a wild pitch that hit Matt Hogan with the bases loaded.
This will be Oral Roberts’ second College World Series appearance, and their first since 1978.
Oregon finishes with a record 41-22 for the 2023 season under Head Coach Mark Wasikowski.