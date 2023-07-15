Oregon FB: Bo Nix hosts first football camp in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore-- On Saturday, 465 kids lined up in the parking lot of North Eugene High School for a chance to play with Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix, in his first football camp in Eugene.
"I haven't had the chance to do one out here," Nix said. "I think there is a lot guys out here that want to go and support Oregon football players. I just wanted to have the opportunity, going into my last year, to do one for the Oregon community."
It took more than an hour and a half before every kid was able to get onto the field, but once the registration was done, the fun could begin.
During the camp, kids got to run skill drills, meet new friends and of course play with Nix at the helm.
"I'm just happy that they are all here," Nix said. "We're fortunate to be able to do things like this."
Kids and families also got the opportunity to take individual photos with Nix before a group photo was taken.
Nix, who is entering his last year with Oregon, set career highs in passing attempts, completions, passing yards, rushing yards and touchdowns with the Ducks last season.