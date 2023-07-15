Oregon FB: Bo Nix hosts first football camp in Eugene

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 92 to 102 expected this
afternoon.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. Area of most concern is from Woodburn southward through
the cental and south Willamette Valley, including Salem and
Eugene.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy and brushy
areas, such as along roadways and railroad tracks. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Oregon FB: Bo Nix hosts first football camp in Eugene

  • Updated
  • 0
Bo Nix throws pass at first Eugene football camp.png

EUGENE, Ore-- On Saturday, 465 kids lined up in the parking lot of North Eugene High School for a chance to play with Oregon Quarterback Bo Nix, in his first football camp in Eugene.

"I haven't had the chance to do one out here," Nix said. "I think there is a lot guys out here that want to go and support Oregon football players. I just wanted to have the opportunity, going into my last year, to do one for the Oregon community."

It took more than an hour and a half before every kid was able to get onto the field, but once the registration was done, the fun could begin.

During the camp, kids got to run skill drills, meet new friends and of course play with Nix at the helm.

"I'm just happy that they are all here," Nix said. "We're fortunate to be able to do things like this."

Kids and families also got the opportunity to take individual photos with Nix before a group photo was taken.

Nix, who is entering his last year with Oregon, set career highs in passing attempts, completions, passing yards, rushing yards and touchdowns with the Ducks last season.

