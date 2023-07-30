 Skip to main content
Oregon FB: Ducks host successful "Saturday Night Live" event

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon football Saturday Night Live .png

EUGENE, Ore-- On Saturday, Oregon football hosted their annual "Saturday Night Live" event at Autzen Stadium. Not only did coaches like Dan Lanning get to see what potential some recruits have, but were also able to get some commits as well.

After the event, Texas native Adrian Wilson announced his commitment to play for the University of Oregon in 2025. Wilson is ranked 14 in the nation among wide-receivers for the Class of 2025 according to the 24/7 Sports Composite. 

Wilson announced over Twitter, that he is "1000% COMMITTED" to play for the Ducks when he graduates from Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. Wilson had been previously committed to TCU before switching to Oregon. 

Ryder Hayes, an unranked prospect from Grandview, Texas, also committed to Oregon on Saturday after the event. The Texas quarterback is currently not ranked by 24/7 Sports.

Oregon also got to see plenty of other talented athletes compete at the event from Lane and Linn Counties including Thurston QB Noah Blair, Sheldon outside linebacker, defensive lineman and tight end Will Haverland, Brody Borrevik, Trey Duncan and Crescent Valley running back Keon Campos.

Oregon coaches also got to see what 2024 commit A.J. Pugliano, from North Medford, could bring to the table.

Pugliano was impressive during the almost two hour event, making several great catches during drills and 7-on-7s.

