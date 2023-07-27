Oregon FB: UO Board of Trustees approves new Dan Lanning extension through 2028

EUGENE, Ore-- With a unanimous vote of approval from the University Board of Trustees, Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has become the second high paid coach in the Pac-12.
“Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes,” Rob Mullens said. “This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence. We are grateful to Dan for his dedication to our football student-athletes and university, and we look forward to a bright future on the horizon under his leadership.”
On Thursday morning the board approved an extension for Lanning, which will keep the Oregon coach in Eugene through the 2028 season
Lanning's yearly salary will be increasing from $4.7 million to $7 million for the 2023-2024 season and will increase by $200,000 each year after until 2028.
However, if Oregon football were to win the CFP National Championship Game, Lanning's base salary in the following contract year, and all subsequent contract years will increase by $500,000 per year.
Should Oregon win 10 regular season games during any of the years in contract years 2-7, the agreement will also be extended by one contract year for a maximum of up to 3 contract years.
If Lanning terminates his employment agreement prior to the final post season game of contract year 7 (or of any additional contract years earned as described above), the university says it will be entitled to a payment of $20,000,000.
According to 2023 market data, the new Lanning contract puts him within the Top-15 highest paid coaches nationally.