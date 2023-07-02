Oregon MBB: Former Duck Dillon Brooks agrees to $80 million contract with Rockets

EUGENE, Ore-- Former Oregon basketball player Dillon Brooks has a new home in the NBA.
On Saturday, Brooks agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Grizzlies are finalizing a sign-and-trade with Houston on Dillon Brooks' new deal and will generate a substantial trade exception, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023
Brooks' contract won't be official until the moratorium period is lifted on July sixth.
Brooks, 27, had played for the Grizzles since 2017 when he was drafted as a second-round pick.
During his time in Memphis, Brooks grew into a dominant defensive starter for the team, helping them to three-straight playoff appearances.
Over his six season career, Brooks has averaged 14.5 PPG, on 41.6% FG shooting.