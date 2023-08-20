Oregon T&F: Two former ducks secure spots in women's & men's 1500 meter final at World Championships

BUDAPEST, Hungary-- Former Oregon Ducks Jessica Hull, representing Australia, and Cole Hocker, representing the United States, will be competing in the finals of this year's Track & Field World Championships in the women's & men's 1500 meter event.
Hull nabbed her spot in the finals with a 3:57.85, sixth place, finish in heat two of the women's semis. Hull's 3:57.85 race was the sixth fastest of the day in the event and the second fastest of her career.
Moment's after Hull qualified for the women's final, former Duck Cole Hocker was able to secure his spot in the men's 1500m final.
Hocker qualified for the finals thanks to his third place finish in his heat, with a time of 3:35.23.
Hull will compete in the women's 1500m finals on Tuesday August 22. Hocker will compete in the men's 1500m finals on Wednesday August 23.