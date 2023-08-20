 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.oregonsmoke.org
www.lrapa.org

Oregon T&F: Two former ducks secure spots in women's & men's 1500 meter final at World Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
Hull nabs spot in women's 1500m finals at World Championships.png

BUDAPEST, Hungary-- Former Oregon Ducks Jessica Hull, representing Australia, and Cole Hocker, representing the United States, will be competing in the finals of this year's Track & Field World Championships in the women's & men's 1500 meter event.

Hull nabbed her spot in the finals with a 3:57.85, sixth place, finish in heat two of the women's semis. Hull's 3:57.85 race was the sixth fastest of the day in the event and the second fastest of her career. 

Moment's after Hull qualified for the women's final, former Duck Cole Hocker was able to secure his spot in the men's 1500m final.

Hocker qualified for the finals thanks to his third place finish in his heat, with a time of 3:35.23.

Hull will compete in the women's 1500m finals on Tuesday August 22. Hocker will compete in the men's 1500m finals on Wednesday August 23. 

Recommended for you