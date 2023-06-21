Oregon third baseman Sabin Ceballos wins 2023 Gold Glove Award

EUGENE, Ore– Oregon third baseman Sabin Ceballos will be heading into the offseason with some new hardware.
On Wednesday, Ceballos was named to the 2023 ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Team on Twitter.
According to Oregon Baseball’s Associate Director, Todd Miles, Ceballos “committed just four errors in 121 chances in 2023,” along with 79 assists and 42 putouts during the season.
Ceballos becomes just the second Oregon Duck third baseman, and fourth Oregon Duck, to win a Gold Glove, since Rawlings began issuing it in 2007 to college and high school athletes.
The last Oregon third baseman to win the award was Mitchell Tolman (2015). The last Oregon Duck to win a Gold Glove, in general, was Gabe Matthews (2019).
Outfielder Colby Shade was also one of six finalists in the outfield for a Gold Glove.