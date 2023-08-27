Oregon VB: Ducks secure 2nd straight win to start 2023 season

HONOLULU, Hawaii-- The Oregon Ducks volleyball team is flying high to start the 2023 season.
On Saturday, Oregon secured its second straight win to start the season, in a 3-0 sweep over Northwestern.
Led by Mimi Colyer, who led all hitters with 16 kills, Oregon's offense thrived hitting an impressive .421 on its way to second straight-set win on day two of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.
Six players had at least four kills before the end of the match, while the Ducks' defense held Northwestern to a .099 hitting percentage.
Oregon will face Hawaii in the final match of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic on Sunday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.