Oregon WBB: Ducks add Swedish forward Filippa Tilliander ahead of 2023-2024 season

EUGENE, Ore-- With only a few months left till the start of the 2023-2024 season for Oregon women's basketball, Head Coach Kelly Graves has announced that a new member will be joining the team.
On Thursday, Graves informed the public that the program will be gaining the addition of 6-foot-1 forward and Sweden junior national team member Filippa Tilliander ahead of this season.
According to UO Athletics, in addition to playing for her country, Tilliander played for the club Norrköping Dolphins in the Sweden Damligan and European Girls Basketball League (EGBL).
Last season, she led the EGBL U20 in rebounds per game (12.8) and blocks per game (1.6) while also scoring 8.3 points on 47.8 percent shooting
Year's prior, while with Sweden’s U16 national team, she averaged 5.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 0.7 blocks a game while averaging 16 minutes.
This past June, Tilliander was invited to Sweden’s U20 national team training camp where she was ranked as the No. 5 collegiate prospect in Sweden for the class of 2023.
The Malmö, Sweden, native will join the Ducks ahead of the 2023-24 season and be one of four freshmen on the roster.
She also joins the nation’s 18th-ranked recruiting class for next season, according to espnW.
Tilliander will be Oregon’s 19th international student-athlete under Graves, the seventh from Europe and the first from Sweden.