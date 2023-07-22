Oregon WGLF: Incoming freshmen Kiara Romero wins U.S. Girls' Junior Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The future is looking even brighter for Oregon women's golf after incoming freshman Kiara Romero won the 74th U.S. Girls' Junior Championship at United States Air Force Academy Eisenhower Golf Club Saturday afternoon.
With Oregon head coach Derek Radley present, Romero was able to overcome an early deficit in a back and worth battle with Rianne Malixi over 36-holes to claim the title.
"I don't think it's really sunk in yet," Romero said. "I kept coming up a little short. But I continued to grind and I'm glad to get it done this time."
The Californian native was two down through eight holes, but made birdie to win hole No. 9 and pulled back even in the match with a par at No. 10.
From there, the two played traded blows tying and retaking the lead the rest of the way, until Romero took par on the final hole to secure the championship.
Romero signed with Oregon last November as Golfweek's top-ranked player for the class of 2023. She is set to join the Ducks for the 2023-24 season this fall.