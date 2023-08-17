Oregon WSOC: Baylor spoils Ducks' home opener in 2-0 victory

EUGENE, Ore-- The 2023 Oregon women's soccer season opens up a little more rockier than what they had hoped.
On Thursday, Oregon was shut out by the Baylor Bears, 2-0, during their home opener at Papé Field.
Oregon struggled offensively, only getting five shots on goal during the 90 minute match, compared to Baylor which had 22.
"I think we can be a little bit more aggressive in terms of releasing and reading pieces," said Head Coach Graeme Abel. "Once we start to make some of those adjustments, you'll see that start to take shape pretty quickly."
Oregon's defense was lights out during the first half of play keeping the Bears scoreless through the first 45 minutes.
Maddy Goldberg (Oregon) played a big part in Oregon's first half success, securing four saves. She would end up with seven saves for the night, setting a new career record.
"It's nice to be out there, make some saves," Goldberg said. "But we let in two goals. Still not satisfied."
At 65:20, Baylor's aggressive offense would eventually tire down the Duck's defense, allowing a Tyler Isgrig goal to sneak past a diving Goldberg for the first score of the game.
Eight minutes later, Baylor would strike again after an Oregon turnover which would lead to a Skylar Zinnecker goal at 73:11.
"We always say think like a goldfish," Goldberg said. "You know, goal goes in, all right, it's behind us. We figure it out later. But you know, when we're in play, it's behind us. We got to attack it more and just come out even harder."
Oregon's next match will be against Arkansas in Fayetteville next Thursday, August 24. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.