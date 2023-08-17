 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Oregon WSOC: Baylor spoils Ducks' home opener in 2-0 victory

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks drop home opener to Baylor.png

EUGENE, Ore-- The 2023 Oregon women's soccer season opens up a little more rockier than what they had hoped.

On Thursday, Oregon was shut out by the Baylor Bears, 2-0, during their home opener at Papé Field. 

Oregon struggled offensively, only getting five shots on goal during the 90 minute match, compared to Baylor which had 22. 

"I think we can be a little bit more aggressive in terms of releasing and reading pieces," said Head Coach Graeme Abel. "Once we start to make some of those adjustments, you'll see that start to take shape pretty quickly."

Oregon's defense was lights out during the first half of play keeping the Bears scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Maddy Goldberg (Oregon) played a big part in Oregon's first half success, securing four saves. She would end up with seven saves for the night, setting a new career record.

"It's nice to be out there, make some saves," Goldberg said. "But we let in two goals. Still not satisfied."

At 65:20, Baylor's aggressive offense would eventually tire down the Duck's defense, allowing a Tyler Isgrig goal to sneak past a diving Goldberg for the first score of the game.

Eight minutes later, Baylor would strike again after an Oregon turnover which would lead to a Skylar Zinnecker goal at 73:11. 

"We always say think like a goldfish," Goldberg said. "You know, goal goes in, all right, it's behind us. We figure it out later. But you know, when we're in play, it's behind us. We got to attack it more and just come out even harder."

Oregon's next match will be against Arkansas in Fayetteville next Thursday, August 24. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.

Recommended for you