Two-time NCAA champion named assistant coach for Oregon softball

EUGENE, Ore– Oregon softball will have a new assistant coach in the dugout come spring 2024.
On Sunday, head coach Melyssa Lombardi announced that Sydney Romero, a two-time NCAA champion as both a coach and a player for the Oklahoma Sooners, will be joining the program as an assistant coach.
“Sydney is a tremendous competitor and a determined leader,” said Lombardi, who coached Romero at Oklahoma. “As a player and a coach, she consistently performed and won at the highest levels and made those around her great.”
Romero will replace Nikki Ragin on Oregon’s staff after Ragin decided to step away from coaching to spend more time with her family, according to Oregon athletics.
Romero joins the Ducks after two coaching stops at Duke and Oklahoma.
During the 2023 season, Romero was an assistant, hitting and infield coach at Duke. The Blue Devils went 48-12 (19-5 in the ACC) and hosted an NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history.
Prior to her time at Duke, as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma, Romero helped the Oklahoma Sooners, as a graduate assistant, win back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022.
As a player, the four-time all-Big 12 selection finished her career as Oklahoma’s all-time leader in at-bats (853) and doubles (58). She also ranked second in OU career history in hits (320), extra-base hits (121) and total bases (558); third in games played (258); fourth in RBIs (215); fifth in batting average (.375), runs scored (229) and home runs (54); sixth in assists (367) and seventh in slugging percentage (.654).