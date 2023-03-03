Eight-straight wins for OSU Baseball, Beavers defeat Cal Poly

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA– Oregon State hit four home runs and Aiden Jimenez threw four scoreless innings of relief as the Beavers took game two of a four-game series at Cal Poly, 7-2.
Gavin Turley hit a solo home run in the fourth, Micah McDowell went deep for the first time in his career in the sixth and Mikey Kane and Tanner Smith hit back-to-back long balls in the seventh to power the Beavers to their eighth consecutive victory.
Oregon State and Cal Poly will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon. (This is a schedule change as Sunday’s originally scheduled game was moved to Saturday due to rain in the forecast).
The second game of Saturday’s DH will start approximately 45 minutes after game one ends.