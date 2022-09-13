 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1/2 NM at
times.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Florence OR
out 60 NM.


* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Ems take 2-0 lead in NWL Championship Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds defeated the Vancouver Canadians, 6-5, to take a 2-0 lead in the Northwest League Championship Series.

The Emeralds were down 3-1 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning capped off by a three-run home run from shortstop Marco Luciano.

Luciano was one of three Emeralds with at least two hits in the game.

Designated hitter Hunter Bishop and first baseman Luis Toribio were the others.

Ems starter Nick Swiney went 4.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits.

Game three of the best-of-five series is set for 7:05 p.m. Friday from Vancouver.

