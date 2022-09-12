Ems win game one of NWL Championship Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds topped the Vancouver Canadians, 10-3, to take game one of the Northwest League Championship Series at PK Park.
The Emeralds took a 4-1 lead in the first inning following a grand slam by catcher Andy Thomas.
Thomas went 1-for-4 on the night.
The Ems added a pair of runs in the second inning before scoring four more in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Eugene's Luis Matos went 3-for-5 with with two RBI's and two runs scored.
Emeralds starter Carson Seymour earned the win after going 5.2 innings allowing two runs on six hits while striking out eight.
The Emeralds bullpen allowed just one run in the final 3.1 innings.
Game two of the series is set for 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday at PK Park.