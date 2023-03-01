Endyia Rogers leads Oregon past Washington

LAS VEGAS, NV- Endyia Rogers scored 28 points to help Oregon comeback against Washington 52-50 in the first round of the PAC-12 tournament.
The Ducks trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter. Both the Huskies and Ducks traded buckets in the fourth quarter.
Rogers hit a baseline jumper with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter to give Oregon a 51-50 lead. Chance Gray hit 1-of-2 from the free-throw line with 2.9 seconds to increase the lead to two points.
Washington had a chance at the end of the game, but the final shot by Trinity Oliver fell short.
Te-Hina Paopao scored 13 points, Philippina Kyei had eight points with nine rebounds.
The Ducks advance to face Top-seed Stanford on Thursday with tip-off set for 2:30.