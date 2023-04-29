Estimated 45,000 people attend 2023 Oregon Spring Football Game

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Athletics estimated 45,000 people in attendance of the 2023 Oregon Spring Football Game, at Autzen Stadium, on Saturday.
"Our crowd was amazing, as always," said Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
The Ducks debuted the offense of new offensive coordinator Will Stein.
"You know, I feel like we showed a lot," said Oregon quarterback Bo Nix. "We did a few shots. We had drop back and quick game, some nakeds. We had some pocket movement. We ran the ball. We did a lot but it's the spring game so you don't show everything you got."
The Green team beat the Yellow team, 23-20.
Inside of that score, Nix went 19-40 for 193 yards and one touchdown. Nix also had one rushing touchdown.
Backup quarterback Ty Thompson went 16-34 for 274 yards and two touchdowns.
Kris Hutson had five receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown.
Tez Johnson had three receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.
Troy Franklin had five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.
The Ducks will kickoff the 2023 season on Saturday, September 2. That game will be against Portland State at Autzen Stadium.